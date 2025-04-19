Hayden Christensen to Return as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka Season 2: Highlights from Star Wars Celebration in Japan

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The season one finale had everyone thinking of the next outing of Ahsoka. Well, it can be stated that when the team of the series came forward, they did not hold back from making big announcements. It looks like the series was just brewing up to be great. During the recently held Star Wars celebration in Tokyo, the creator of Ahsoka made many big revelations.

The second season of Ahsoka will be going into production next week. Meanwhile, one big piece of news that would strike everyone in the head is that Hayden Christensen will be coming back as Anakin Skywalker, as per Deadline. This is purely possible, as Anakin happens to be the Jedi Master of Ahsoka. The duo even shares a complex relationship.

However, another big piece of news that was revealed during the panel of Ahsoka is that the Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann will be joining the franchise, playing the role of evil Jedi Baylan Skol. The actor is taking over this role following the passing away of Ray Stevenson.

Meanwhile, as a Star Wars fan, you should rejoice, as Admiral Ackbar will be seen in season 2 as well, with the creator of the series stating, “He’s going head-to-head with Thrawn.”

“It took all of my effort to resist writing the line—‘It’s a trap!’ Because I’m like, I can’t do that; that would be so lame. Because this guy can’t always get into traps. You’d think he would see it this time,” Dave Filoni added.

For those who do not know, Stevenson died in May 2023, even before season one of Ahsoka debuted.

The actor played a grand antagonist needed for Ahsoka’s story arc. While it is Rosario Dawson who plays Ahsoka, it is crucial to know that she shared the screen with McCann in Oliver Stone’s Alexander 20 years ago.

