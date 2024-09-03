‘He Is Doing…’: Queen Camilla Shares Updates On King Charles’ Health Amid Ongoing Cancer Treatment

Queen Camilla gave a rare glimpse into King Charles' health and healing amidst his ongoing battle with cancer. On September 3, she stepped out to fulfill her official commitment of inaugurating the new state-of-the-art Dyson Cancer Center at the Royal United Hospital in Bath, England, which provides care to over 500,000 cancer patients in South West England.

During her stop at the Macmillan Wellbeing Huba— non-clinical space meant to provide patients, families and carers with emotional and practical support —Suzy Moon of the Macmillan Partnership asked the Queen about The King’s health. "He is doing very well," Queen Camilla replied, as reported by the Mirror.

She also visited patients and clinical staff in the Medlock Unit and William Budd inpatient ward. During her conversation with nurse and patient Paul Holdway, the Royal reportedly asked Holdway about his health, to which he admitted to feeling “tired.”

In response, the Queen quipped, "Men won’t admit it," which may have been a reference to her husband, The King. The conversation was reported by The Mirror, who mentioned that the response was delivered with “a touch of humor."

Throughout King Charles’ road to recovery, his wife gave tiny updates on his health, often with wit, warmth, and humor. Camilla spoke to author Lee Child at her second annual Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival, revealing that the monarch is "doing fine except he won't slow down and won't do what he's told," as reported by The Sun.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement of The King’s cancer diagnosis in February, sending shockwaves across the globe. Abiding by the doctor’s instructions, he remained out of the public eye and temporarily stepped down from active duty for three months.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously revealed that the reason The King disclosed his health crisis publicly was to raise awareness of early detection. The decision was made "in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the source added. He resumed his work on April 30, accompanying his wife to visit a cancer center in London.

His most recent engagement was on August 31 at the Royal Horticultural Society of Aberdeen's 200th Flower Show in Aberdeen, Scotland. The King and Queen have a major trip to Australia and Samoa on their calendars, which will mark their first tour visiting Commonwealth countries in his reign.

