Henry Cavill Set To Star In New Voltron Movie Based On THESE Japanese Sci-Fi Animated Series

While he won't be reprising his role as Clark Kent, aka Superman, in the DCEU, Henry Cavill is all set to star in great blockbusters, one of which happens to be Voltron, an Amazon MGM Studios project.

This literally massive project will be a live-action feature, which is set to tell stories from a classic mecha anime. Bringing the amazing storyline to the screen, it is being reported that Rawson Marshall Thurber will helm the project.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Quinn-Toye, a young actor who was also seen in the BBC three sitcom Badults, will also join Cavill in the film. Quinn-Toye’s other credits include Romeo & Juliet starring opposite Tom Holland on the West End.

Talking about the feature, Voltron is based on a Japanese sci-fi series called Beast King Go Lion and Kikou Kantai Dairugger XV. However, the World Events later made a few changes and had it named Voltron: Defender of the Universe. The series successfully ran in the mid-1980s.

Further, it followed a tale of five young pilots, seen in a battalion called Robot Lions. For those unfamiliar, these Robot Lions are the vehicles that join together to form a mega robot, which is called Voltorn.

While the plot details are still being kept under wraps, the report by THR suggests that Thurber has worked on the show’s script along with Ellen Shanman.

Advertisement

This Amazon MGM project would be produced by Todd Lieberman via Hidden Pictures. Meanwhile, World Events Productions’ Bob Koplar and Thurber, as well as Hobie Films’ David Hoberman, will also be a part of the production team of Voltron.

This year Henry Cavill has put forth some mind-blowing movies on screen, as he acted in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, starring alongside Eiza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, and more.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill also made a big cameo in this year’s only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The actor who has impressed us in Enola Holmes and The Witcher is also an executive producer for the Warhammer 40,000 franchise.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Henry Cavill Revealed He Would Like To Change THIS Scene From Man Of Steel