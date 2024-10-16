'Most Special': Revisiting Andrew Garfield And Amelia Dimoldenberg's History Of Flirty Exchanges Amid Viral Chicken Shop Date Promo

Amelia Dimoldenberg recently teased one of the most anticipated episodes of her YouTube interview series Chicken Shop Date, featuring Andrew Garfield. What makes it such an exciting episode is the playful flirting the two have exchanged on-screen during various award show interviews.

While the Hacksaw Ridge star is set to appear on Chicken Shop Date, here are some of the best moments to recall that will definitely make you blush.

It was back at GQ's Men of the Year Awards in November 2022 when Amelia Dimoldenberg first interviewed Andrew Garfield. The host mentioned to the We Live in Time actor that she had been “trying to get a date” with him, teasing her show Chicken Shop Date.

Garfield responded that he had not received an invite. He also emphasized that he would not “feel special” about it since she is known to date a lot of celebrities on her show.

However, Dimoldenberg then assured him that he was "the most special" one.

Later, during the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Garfield and Dimoldenberg met again for a second red carpet interview.

Dimoldenberg started by joking that Garfield should act normal and then went on to say to the Amazing Spider-Man actor that they should “stop meeting like this.”

In response, the Social Network star stated that when he said he "only ever [wanted] to see [her]" he meant it only in the context of a red-carpet interview.

In the interview, Andrew Garfield was seen joking that the two should not explore more of this, as he was "scared of what it could turn into."

However, by the end of the clip the actor had signed a best friend’s certificate.

Teasing a grand episode that all of the audience has been eager for, Dimoldenberg took to Instagram on October 11, with a caption that read, "the one you’ve been waiting for."

In this amazing post, Amelia Dimoldenberg had shared a picture of herself sitting acros the table with the Under the Silver Lake star. While she was seen biting a piece of chicken nugget, Garfield was noticed to be staring at her.

Further on October 14, 2024, Dimoldenberg shared a teaser for the highly anticipated episode, on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), having a simple caption "out Friday :)."

In this intriguing clip, the two share the screen with a flirty yet blushing smile on their faces, simply greeting with ‘Hi!’ to each other.

