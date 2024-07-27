Hoda Kotb Interacts With Tom Cruise At Paris Olympics 2024; Today Show Host Is All Smiles In Wet Poncho For Picture With Mission Impossible Actor

Hoda Kotb posed for a picture with Tom Cruise at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. The Today show host donned a wet poncho in the picture with the Mission Impossible actor, which Kotb posted on her social media account. Along with the picture, the TV host shared an adorable caption that translated to Kotb’s dream of meeting Tom Cruise coming true. On July 26, the Paris Olympics were kicked off alongside the Senie River, where celebrities like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion performed.

The TV host bumped into the Top Gun: Maverick actor on the bridge of the Senie River, and as the duo chatted, Kotb requested a picture with the actor, which he happily agreed to.

Hoda Kotb’s picture with Tom Cruise attracted hilarious comments from Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb’s picture with Tom Cruise attracted multiple comments from fans of the actor. Kotb captioned the picture, “Do you know when you dream of meeting Tom Cruise? And then it finally happens.” As the TV host shared quite an excited picture of herself, her Today Show co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, dropped a hilarious comment, where she shared, “In your dream, were you wearing a poncho? Hahahaha.”

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie too, wrote in the comments section of the Hoda Kotb’s picture. She mentioned, “Icons only.” In the picture, Kotb donned a poncho and yet looked drenched in rain, while Cruise, too, got his hair wet and drenched as he clicked with the TV host.

Opening ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024

The opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2024 took place on the bridge over the Senie River in Paris, against the backdrop of the sparkling Eiffel Tower. The event was graced by celebrities from all across the world. Lady Gaga and Celine Dion were among the performers at the ceremony who performed their versions of the French songs. A Star is born actress’ outfit was a star at the event, as Gaga turned up in a black dress with huge bunches of pink feathers. Meanwhile, Dion marked her return to the stage after getting diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

In addition, French artists such as Aya Nakamura, Rim’K and Juliet Armanet performed at the opening event.

