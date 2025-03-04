Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Gets Emotional Over Brother Kieran’s Best Supporting Actor Oscar Win, Reacts With, ‘No Way He Was…’

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin could not hold back his tears as his brother, Kieran Culkin, won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 97th edition of the Oscar Awards for his role of Benji in A Real Pain.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the proud brother revealed that he had faith in the Succession star and that he would take the trophy home. Moreover, the movie star shared that the only category he watched was the one Kieran was nominated in.

When the media personnel asked the actor if he watched the complete telecast, Macaulay shared, “Just the Best Supporting Actor.” He further added, “That’s the only thing I watched. True story, true story... I cried. And I was like, ‘I’m gonna see you later.’”

Meanwhile, the actor was nominated in the category alongside Yura Borisov, Edward Norton, and Guy Pearce. Culkin has caught the attention of the audience and the critics, as he was one of the frontrunners throughout the award season.

The Father of the Bride star went on to receive nominations in the Golden Globes, SAGs, and BAFTAs.

On the other hand, in conversation with the media portal, Macaulay was asked if he expected Culkin to win the prize. The former responded, “Of course. Let’s be real. We’re allowed to say that.” He added, “Yeah, absolutely. He was front row, aisle, closest to the stairs. There was no way he was not going to win.”

Kieran Culkin’s media interaction following the big win was also full of surprise revelations. The actor confessed that he had almost quit A Real Pain. However, he is glad to have stayed back.