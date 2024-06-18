House Of The Dragon Season 2: Tom Glynn-Carney Reflects On Aegon's Emotional Conflicts This Season

The highly anticipated second season of House of the Dragon is finally here. This time it promises even more drama and conflict than ever before. This show is a prequel to the massively popular Game of Thrones. At the center of the latest season’s turmoil is King Aegon II, played by Tom Glyn-Carney.

King Aegon II Targaryen, played by Tom Glynn-Carney, faces a huge personal tragedy that sets the stage for the rest of the season. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, he gave insights into Aegon’s emotional journey and conflicts in Season 2.

The tragic incident of Aegon’s son’s death

Tom Glynn-Carney who plays Aegon II, shares that this season shows a different side of his character. The season 2 premiere ended with a shocking twist. Daemon (Matt Smith) had hired two men to kill Aeomd (Ewan Mitchell). But they ended up killing Aegon’s son Jaehaerys Targaryen instead. This sets the stage for intense emotional conflicts.

Glynn-Carney shared his thoughts on how this loss impacts him. He said, “Look when something as tragic happens, it leaves a stain on a human being to the point of probably no return.” Carney talked about Aegon’s fragile state, explaining that the tragic event has a big effect on someone who is already vulnerable and unstable. This incident will likely cause major issues for Aegon and the whole realm.

Aegon’s struggles and transformation

In Season 1, Aegon had very little screentime, but now he is thrust into the spotlights as a king. The death of his son and the ongoing war have put him in a precarious position. During an interview, he explains the importance of understanding your character and not judging them.

He said, “You should never judge a character as an actor, because if you do, you might end up disliking them, which is not good. So, you must learn to love them by whatever means that takes.” Despite Aegon’s flaws, Glynn-Carney sees the complexity behind his actions. He believes Aegon is troubled and complex due to his abandonment and guilt issues. Additionally, Glynn-Carney suggests Aegon has often felt inadequate and overlooked by his family. This adds layers to his personality and makes him an interesting figure in the series.

Targaryen family dynamics

The Targaryen family dynamics are more strained than ever. Aeomd, Aegon’s brother is resentful and feels he should have been the first in line for the throne. He feels that Aegon lacks the qualities of being a king. Moreover, his sister, Queen Helawna faces his own challenges, and their mother, Queen Alicent Hightower tries her best to keep the family together.

The sibling rivalries just add to the tension and plot of season 2. Glynn-Carney reflects on Aegon’s relationships with other characters. His relationship with his mother, Alicent, and his interactions with others are crucial to the story. But, offscreen he praises the atmosphere. He felt the atmosphere on set was very relaxed which brought humor to our work.

The Greens vs. The Blacks

The tragedy deeply affected the family, especially Queen Helaena (Phia Saban). She had to figure out which of her twins was the son she shared with King Aegon, which made the situation even more heartbreaking. Saban shared her thoughts on this season, saying fans will feel the Greens this season as they face numerous challenges.

The conflict between The Greens (Aegon’s supporters) and the blacks (Queen Rhaenyra’s supporters) escalates this season. Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and her husband, Daemon are out for blood after the death of her son. Yes, Lucerys Velaryan who dies at the end of season 1. This rivalry promises to bring more intense battles to keep us glued to our screens.

Well, the premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 is now streaming on Max. New episodes come live on Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO.

