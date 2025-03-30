Who Was Young Scooter? Here's Everything to Know About Streetz Krazy Rapper As He Dies in Atlanta Amid Evading Police
Rapper Young Scooter has passed away in Atlanta while he was fleeing from the police. Read on to know what happened.
Trigger Warning: Mention of death.
Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, a popular artist who has collaborated with notable rappers such as Future and Gucci Mane, is dead at 39. He was involved in a devastating accident during a police chase.
Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey, more popularly known as Young Scooter, was declared dead on Friday at the Grady Marcus Trauma Center, as per reports from TMZ.
The accident took place on the southeast side of Atlanta, and the rapper passed away on his 39th birthday.
Police officers, according to a report filed by the Atlanta Police Department, were responding to a call for disorderly conduct when they saw two men running from the rear of a house. The police recognized one of them as Bailey.
After trying to leap over several fences, Bailey became injured during the foot chase. Atlanta Police Department's Lt. Andrew Smith verified that there were no shots fired in the process. The injury was fatal.
Bailey's hip-hop career started after he encountered legal issues in 2008, when he was indicted on drug trafficking charges. Future's record label, Freebandz, signed him on in 2012. In 2018, he collaborated with Future and Juice Wrld on their song titled, Jet Lag, which reached the Billboard music charts.
He took on the name Young Scooter and gained a following in the Atlanta rap community. In 2013, his popularity increased with Street Lottery, a mixtape he made in collaboration with his childhood friend, Future. He also worked with Gucci Mane on Free Bricks 2.
