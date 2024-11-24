How Much Is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s Holmby Hills Mansion Actually Worth According To Real Estate Company Founder? Find Out

Sean Diddy Combs may have to lower the asking price of USD 62 million for his Holmby Hills mansion because, according to Bo Belmont, the owner and founder of a real estate company, the house is underwhelming, per TMZ.

Belmont, who owes Belwood Investments in Los Angeles conversion with the aforementioned publication, said on Friday that he has asked for half the asking price for Diddy's mansion.

He told the outlet that was the real offer and said that his company had emailed about the property to listing agents, but hadn't heard back yet as of this writing.

Belmont added that his company has offered USD 30 million for the mansion to the asking price of USD 62 million because according to him, it does not meet the expectation one would have for a USD 60 million house.

The founder said that the rapper might say yes to their offer. For the unversed, his company bought Kanye West's Malibu house for almost USD 40 million than what the Flashing Lights vocalist originally wanted.

It seems that Belmont has the negotiations planned out because if the Bad Boy Records founder comes back to them with a counteroffer, they plan to pull their original offer and ask for USD 27.5 million.

As per the outlet, the owner of the real estate company is okay with all the alleged things that may have happened in the house because he is planning to redesign the interior so it alters, looks and feels nothing like the present mansion.

The publication spoke with the other realtors in the past about the disgraced rapper’s mansion and they said that the huge problem with selling the house is the asking price along with the stigma it has attached to the same.

