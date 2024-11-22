‘I Couldn’t Figure It Out’: John Stamos Shares Shocking Reaction to Comments After Supporting Dave Coulier

John Stamos, who shares a strong bond of friendship with his Full House costar Dave Coulier, was shocked by some online comments. The harsh words came after Stamos showed support for his longtime friend by wearing a bald cap.

For those unversed, Coulier had previously announced he was undergoing cancer treatment. Following this, Stamos posted a photo online wearing a bald cap. However, the gesture received significant backlash from some fans.

Talking to TMZ, Stamos stated that he was shocked looking at the comments.

“First I’ll say, I’m just embarrassed, and they're embarrassing. But when I started seeing this blowback, I’m just like, 'What?' I couldn't figure it out,” the My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 actor stated.

He then mentioned that he still doesn't know "100 percent" and added that those who made negative comments about Stamos wearing a bald cap and mocked him should instead make an appointment with their doctor to check for any signs of cancer.

The harsh words from many fans came after a post was uploaded on Instagram, where both men shared photos of themselves with bald heads.

In the long caption of his November 17, 2024, post, the Alice in Wonderland (1985) actor explained that he wore a bald cap and used a bit of Photoshop to show his solidarity for "my bro @dcoulier."

John Stamos also spoke about how strongly Dave Coulier is fighting this challenging period in his life, expressing confidence that his friend would get through it.

“I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you," Stamos’s words read in the caption.

Meanwhile, this post was even shared by Coulier; however, on the next day he was seen defending Stamos, stating that the Born to Ride actor is helping him handle the tough time.

Per Coulier, Stamos’s objective was to spread the word around about early detection of cancer.

This came as people had criticized Stamos for not actually shaving his head.

