John Stamos Sends Dave Coulier His Support Following Latter's Cancer Diagnosis: 'Through It All'

John Stamos vows to support his friend Dave Coulier through his tough time, who has been diagnosed with cancer. The Full House cast member was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Coulier, 65, spoke out about his recent cancer diagnosis, one which he discovered in October as a result of unusually inflamed lymph nodes brought on by a respiratory illness. Coulier also told People on November 13 that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. And soon, John Stamos, his friend and co-star, reached out through social media with a touching post.

Stamos, 61, shared pictures on his post, which focused on their decades-long enduring friendship. He captioned, "My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier, and I’ll be by your side through it all."

He posted a snap of himself tightly hugging Coulier before proceeding to reel back their memories of hanging out together since their Full House days, which aired between 1987 and 1995. He also shared beautiful moments with their late colleague Bob Saget, who died aged 65 in January 2022.

Stamos extended his support and faith in Coulier and hoped never to abandon him during this hard period of his life. Melissa Bring, Dave Coulier’s spouse, also thanked Stamos through a comment, writing, "Love you PP - thank you for the daily support and love!!"

Coulier revealed to the outlet that Stamos had called him, saying he was coming to see him the following Saturday (November 16), which is the day after his chemotherapy. "He goes, ‘If you want to just sleep, I'll just sit by you, or if you want to listen to music or just talk, whatever.’ And I'm just like, ‘Wow. That's like a brother. That's just truly a brother,'" Coulier told the outlet.

In regards to his diagnosis, he opted to speak with his Full House family members such as Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Scott Weinger, and the show's creator, Jeff Franklin. He also told the outlet how each of the actors were prompt in their response upon hearing the news of his cancer diagnosis; each of them asked what they could do to assist him.

Thinking of how much love he has received, Dave Coulier appreciated how the friendship between the cast members of the show has remained strong over the years and the support from them has been overwhelming.

