'I Hope You're Doing...': Jennifer Aniston Pays Sweet Tribute to Friends Co-Star Matt LeBlanc On His 57th Birthday

Jennifer Anniston had the most heartwarming message for her Friends co-star and dear friend Matt LeBlanc on his 57th birthday this week. The actors who starred in the legendary NBC sitcom for a decade, alongside Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and the late Matthew Perry, have a shared love for one hobby.

Aniston celebrated her pal’s birthday on social media by resharing an interview by LeBlanc where the star talks about his favorite thing to do.

Jennifer Anniston pens special birthday note for Matt LeBlanc

Jennifer Anniston, 55, had just the right suggestion for Matt LeBlanc's 57th birthday. The Hollywood star skimmed through her Instagram page to put up an interview snippet of LeBlanc, in her story. Anniston penned a message wishing him a happy birthday doing what he loves most: nothing.

“Happy Birthday @mleblanc. I hope you’re doing so much nothing today,” the actress, best known for her portrayal of Rachel Green on Friends, wrote on Thursday, July 25. She completed the message by writing, “LOVE YOU” and a white heart emoji.

The interview snippet showcased Matt LeBlanc channeling his Joey Tribbiani persona, and revealing that his “absolute favorite thing in the world to do” was to do nothing. The star further adds that he is, in fact, great at it because there are no rules to it.

Advertisement

“'What are you gonna do today?' I'll tell ya, 'Nothing.' Pretty simple,” the Man With A Plan star quipped.

Anniston was quite impressed by her co-star’s revelation that she posted the fun snippet on her gram in early March. She captioned the post expressing her support and wrote, “Same @mleblacn same.”

The sweet message for her co-star-turned-pal offers glimpses into the shared love between the entire Friends cast. All six members of the show are known to be great friends after having collaborated on a sitcom from 1994 to 2004. They regrouped together for a reunion in the 2021 documentary, Friends: The Reunion.

Lisa Kudrow vents about live audience during Friends

Friends star Lisa Kudrow shared her unfiltered opinion about the live audience’s antics in the studio while filming Friends. The actor told Conan O’Brien in his podcast that the audience often laughed for too long after she’d cracked a joke which “irritated” her.

Advertisement

Furthermore, she reasoned with O’Brien that she felt it wasn’t an “honest response” to the jokes and would rather have them be quiet instead of exaggerating their laughs. “Sometimes I would just look out if they'd been laughing too long, and go, 'Come on'. Really angry,” Kudrow recalled on July 22.

Good for her that the audience finally stopped laughing after one scene went through several takes and cuts. However, the dying laughter had the writers second-guessing their lines and often rehashed the scenes based on that.

The Time Bandits star also explained that she feels Friends was originally meant for TV viewers at home and thus, the live audience should not pose any hindrance to the show’s timing.

All seasons of Friends are available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Which Of The Friends Cast Members Have Kids? Meet The Children Of The Sitcom Stars