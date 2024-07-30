Is Emma Samms Returning To General Hospital As Holly Sutton? Here's What Report Says

Emma Samms is set to make a triumphant return to General Hospital as Holly Sutton this September. Here’s what we know about her comeback.

Emma Samms’ Return to General Hospital

The soap star, who first joined General Hospital in 1982, will reprise her iconic role as Holly Sutton. ABC confirmed the news to PEOPLE, noting that Samms’ return will coincide with that of Jonathan Jackson, a five-time Daytime Emmy winner, who will be stepping back into the role of Lucky Spencer. While specific plot details are still under wraps, fans are eagerly anticipating what the duo will bring to the storyline.

Samms retweeted the news, originally reported by Variety, on her X (formerly Twitter) account, confirming her excitement about the upcoming episodes. Her character has been a beloved part of the show, with Samms having reappeared for various multi-episode arcs over the years, including in 2006, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Past Roles and Health Challenges

Beyond General Hospital, Emma Samms has also made a name for herself in nighttime soaps, starring in Dynasty and The Colbys. Her diverse acting career has been marked by memorable performances and significant contributions to the soap opera genre.

However, her recent appearances on General Hospital have been sporadic due to her struggles with long COVID. Since contracting COVID-19 in March 2020, Samms has experienced ongoing symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, blood pressure fluctuations, and tinnitus. Despite these challenges, Samms has remained resilient and optimistic. In October 2022, she told PEOPLE, "It's an ongoing mass disabling event, and it's been frightening to witness. For me, it's been a battle of the wills to accomplish anything."

Future Episodes and Anticipations

Emma Samms' return comes shortly after the departure of Michael Easton, who bid farewell to General Hospital after a decade. Additionally, Bryan Craig, who previously portrayed Morgan Corinthos, is set to appear in an August episode. These cast changes are stirring excitement among fans and creating anticipation for the new storylines.

During her last stint on the show, Samms' character Holly, along with Anna (Finola Hughes) and Scott (Kin Shriner), successfully thwarted Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) from unleashing biological weapons. Fans are curious to see how Holly's return will impact the ongoing narrative and what new adventures await her character.

Emma Samms is returning to her roots with her upcoming appearance on General Hospital. Despite her health struggles, she remains a cherished member of the soap opera community, and her return is highly anticipated by fans. Her resilience and dedication to her craft continue to inspire, and viewers are eager to see Holly Sutton back in action this September.

