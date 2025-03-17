Is Justin Bieber Making Peace With Taylor Swift? Fans Speculate as Baby Singer Uses Her Song Amid Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber has been making headlines recently, with fans expressing concern over his health and rumors circulating about his marriage with Hailey Bieber.

This time, the That Should Be Me singer caught everyone's attention by sharing an Instagram story featuring a stunning blood moon lunar eclipse. He paired the image with Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood from her 1989 album.

For those unaware, in 2019, the Wildest Dreams singer accused Bieber and his former manager, Scooter Braun, of bullying her, per Marca.

This all happened after Braun acquired Big Machine Records, which held a significant portion of Swift’s song recordings.

As a result, Swift reportedly expressed feeling "sad and grossed out" that her masters were owned by Braun, calling it her "worst-case scenario."

Justin then chimed in, writing, “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy. You also knew that by posting it, your fans would go and bully Scooter,” according to Marca.

Later, the Baby singer apologized to Swift, admitting that he had posted a "hurtful Instagram post" at the time. He initially thought it was funny, but upon reflection, he acknowledged it was “distasteful and insensitive,” according to the publication.

Many of Justin’s fans have expressed concern about his health. His relationship with his wife, Hailey Bieber, continues to be a subject of public interest, and this time was no exception.

Additionally, Justin caught everyone’s attention once again when he shared a recent Instagram post of himself playing golf. Many fans pointed out that his pants were sagging below his waist, and some even called him out for it.