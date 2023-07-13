Is Kate Middleton 'ready to fight fire' if Megan Markle levels more allegations? Royal family insider reacts

Only yesterday the news broke that Megan Markle and Prince Harry's self-titled docu-series which broke the internet when it first came out on Netflix, has been nominated at the prestigious Hollywood Critics Awards. Now according to a Royal family insider, Kate Middleton might be on her last straw.

Is Kate Middleton ready to 'get her hands dirty'?

According to a report in Closer magazine, an insider that spoke with them has hinted that the Princess of Wales has had enough of the Sussex Duchess laying allegations against the British Royal family. Kate is allegedly "fiercely protective" of her family according to the insider, and she is "not afraid to fight fire with fire, having already broken the golden royal rule of "Never complain, never explain."

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton’s rare PDA with hubby Prince William at King Charles III’s Scotland coronation wins Internet

The insider told the publication that Markle needs to be more careful about what she reveals next about the couple choosing to move to California leaving behind the Royal family and the UK.

The source also claimed that, "Kate won't hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself." The insider continued, "She's shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far."

They added that this reaction from Middleton should be seen as a "clear message for Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward."

The source told the publication that the "gloves are off" and Middleton is "ready to fight fire with fire." "The bottom line here is," said the Royal family source, further adding, "Kate isn't afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to. It's about self-preservation and not being walked all over."

ALSO READ: Did you kow about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s unforgettable fourth of July connection?

About Megan Markle and Prince Harry

Since the massive success of the couple's docu-series titled, Megan and Harry, are reportedly in talks with several possible project avenues. The 6 part series had pulled in more than 2 million viewers on its premiere day, which is significantly higher than the numbers The Crown pulled for its latest season premiere.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Megan Markle and Prince Harry broke away from the British Royal family in 2020. Allegedly, this was because the amount of scrutiny towards Megan had reached a point where her mother claimed in the docu-series that the Duchess was having "suicidal thoughts." The last time Markle and Middleton were seen together was during Queen Elizabeth's funeral.