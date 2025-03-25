Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rumored Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Breaks Silence on Their Relationship for the First Time: ‘Labels People Put…’

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumored girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, opened up about her relationship with the Wolf of Wall Street star for the first time since the duo’s link-up two years ago. In conversation with Vogue France, the former was asked about her bond with the Oscar-winning star, wherein she referred to the latter as a “very, very famous actor.”

Without getting into much detail, the model revealed to the publication in French that she met the movie star in Milan. While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Ceretti shared that often the audience tries to label the relationships, and she did not want that, hence keeping the details of her bond with DiCaprio away from the spotlight.

Further in her talks, the runway model said, “As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’—or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying.”

Ceretti continued, “Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex. So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

Moreover, Vittoria claimed that dating an A-lister has been a learning experience for her, especially when he has the status of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ceretti also opened up about DiCaprio’s iconic film, Titanic. Upon asking, she responded, “Who hasn’t seen it? Or didn’t like it?”

Meanwhile, DiCaprio and Ceretti were first linked together in 2023, after the couple was spotted strolling the city together. They would often step out for coffee and ice cream dates.

An insider shared with the news portal at the time, “Vittoria is all he thinks about,” stating that the Killers of the Flower Moon star is serious about the model.