Is Paul Hollywood On Talking Terms With Blake Lively Amidst Her Allegations Against Justin Baldoni? Find Out As Celebrity Chef Shares Details

Paul Hollywood has been acting as a confidant to Blake Lively, who often texts him with regular updates about what’s going on in her life. The celebrity chef has opened up about his relationship with the actress amid the Age of Adaline star’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

In a conversation with The Times, the Bake Off star shared that it feels great to receive texts from the A-Lister , who takes time out of her busy schedule, family, and kids to message him.

While sitting down for an interview with the media outlet, Hollywood revealed, "I've got a lot of time for Blake. She texts occasionally, sort of to catch up on what she's been up to and what Ryan's been up to. It's lovely because, regardless of their jobs, they're just a normal family—mom and dad to some great kids."

He further explained, "They're really nice people. I like that communication. I don't have many friends who are celebrities; it's not me. I don't go to a lot of red-carpet stuff. I don't go to the parties up in London. I don't like London."

Meanwhile, the chef, who dons his coat for the show on Channel 4, has gained some high-profile fans, including Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Lynda Carter, and Michael J. Fox.

The media personality also opened up about battling carpal tunnel syndrome. He revealed that he developed the condition after years of kneading dough, which damaged the nerves in his wrists.

The chef explained, "I've got carpal tunnel syndrome in both my wrists; it's severe. It was diagnosed about four years ago. I went to speak to a consultant about it, and he said, 'Listen, you're going to have to have an operation.’”

Hollywood admitted that he was scared by the idea of surgery and has since limited his baking over the years.

