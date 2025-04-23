Is Shawn Mendes Dating Portuguese Singer Maro? Duo Sparks Relationship Rumors With LA Outings

Shawn Mendes was seen spending time with Portuguese singer Maro during two recent outings in Los Angeles. The Canadian artist was all smiles on April 22 while carrying a tray of drinks next to Maro after a coffee stop in the Los Feliz area. The pair were dressed casually as they walked together, appearing relaxed and engaged in conversation.

This was the second time Shawn and Maro have been spotted together in the L.A. area. They were also seen last week on another casual coffee outing as per DailyMail. Maro, born Mariana Brito da Cruz Forjaz Secca, represented Portugal in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. She also studied music in the United States and has gained a following through her YouTube channel.

The outings come six months after Shawn Mendes opened up about his sexuality during his For Friends and Family Tour in Colorado. In October 2024, he shared with the crowd, “There's this thing about my sexuality and people have been talking about it so long.” He continued, “The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone.”

Shawn said the topic had always felt like an intrusion on something very personal. He added, “It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. And I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things.”

Shawn introduced his song The Mountain during the same tour stop, saying it reflects his personal journey. The lyrics read: “You can say I'm too young/You can say I'm too old/You can say I like girls or boys, whatever fits your mold.”

Shawn said that writing the song felt really important to him because it allowed him to address the topic in a way that felt close to his heart. He added that he just wanted to be closer to everyone and be in his truth.

