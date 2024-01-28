Is There A Season 3 Of Isla Fisher's Wolf Like Me? Find Out As Season 2 Ends On A Cliffhanger

Season 2 of Wolf Like Me is a rollercoaster ride, with the finale focusing on the baby's potential werewolf-like nature. The season has been leading up to Mary giving birth to her baby, but there are multiple issues to deal with. Mary's full-moon absences are revealed by Gary's sister-in-law Sarah and her partner Ray, who express concern for Emma's safety. The family hijacks an ambulance to give birth in Mary's transformation basement, but the peace with their newborn may soon be shattered as the police investigation into the Season 1 outback attack and emergency vehicle theft brings them right to their door.

Will there be a season 3 of Wolf Like Me?

In the series created by Australian filmmaker Abe Forsythe, Wolf Like Me, Mary is a woman by day and wolf by night when a full moon strikes, a physical trait that causes her to be closed off to people until her world collides with Gary and Emma’s, quite literally during a car crash in season one.

“She’s someone who’s so lonely and that’s the opposite of my personality,” Isha Fisher said about her character, adding, “I’m super gregarious. I love to socialize and hang out with people, and Mary’s someone who’s not really comfortable with others.”

In the second season of Peacock's comedy-drama, Mary gives birth to her baby, revealing its wolf identity. The conflict over whether the child would be human or animal was central. NBCUniversal has not announced if viewers will see how Mary, Gary, and his daughter Emma handle raising a wolf offspring in a potential season three.

“Right now, we don’t know if we’re going to get to make Wolf Like Me 3. But it’s such an exciting time to be on Peacock, and when we do make it, they really let us push the boundaries and create the series we want to,” Isha Fisher told The Hollywood Reporter.

She added, “I think that, given the feedback and how entertaining and relatable and funny people have found season two, I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll get to make a third, particularly because we ended on such a cliffhanger.”

Wolf Like Me creator Abe Forsythe breaks down the Season 2 ending and cliffhanger

During an interview with Collider, the show creator Abe Forsythe talked about season 2 of his comedy-drama series, Wolf Like Me. In the interview, Forsythe was asked since the season 2 finale is an even more intense cliffhanger than the first season, and where would the show go from here. "Like I said, I always envisioned it as three seasons. I didn't envision the police element, actually, until we were in pre-production," Forsythe replied.

He also said that the final episode of season 2 was very different. "It still had the birth element, but it was very different from what the episode has become. Certainly, the ending is completely different. It was just one of those things where the story was telling me that this is what it needed, and even though this is going to be potentially kind of unsatisfying, there is something that I actually have to do," Forsythe stated.

He added, "It's led to me continuing to think about the story, about what will happen, which has made it way more interesting. But it's just a question of whether we get to see that or not."

Forsythe further said that he knew he made a show that was exactly the type of show that he would love to see. He also said that he thought about the audience a lot, but also about what he wanted to see, what he didn't get to see enough of on television or in movies, and that's where the whole tone of the show came from.

He shared, "Season 1 would have been actually quite satisfying for me if that had ended there. If I was viewing the show as an audience member, and [Season 2] was the end of the whole show, I think I might be pretty angry, actually. [Laughs] So hopefully we'll get to see beyond this point."

Wolf Like Me can be streamed on Peacock.

