Is Victoria Monét Dating Rapper Stormzy Following Split From John Gaines? Here's What Report Says

Romance is in the air for Victoria Monét weeks after she announced her split from former partner John Gaines. She was recently spotted sharing a romantic moment with British rapper Stormzy at London’s Heathrow Airport.

As per People, the On My Mama singer can be seen kissing Stormzy at the London airport in photos captured by The Sun. The duo was spotted spending quality time in each other's embrace as per the outlet. These PDA-filled moments came not long after Monét disclosed her divorce from Gaines with whom she has a three-year-old daughter Hazel. Meanwhile, Stormzy and Maya Jama announced separation three months ago.

The last time fans heard from Monét and Gaines together was when they revealed their separation on September 23rd. They came on their social media where they shared that they were no longer together. In the announcement, they made it clear that their relationship was over for 10 months now, but they remained silent until they faced questions about their relationship and "extremely false accusations" about their origin story.

In the joint statement, the former couple cleared the air stating, "We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship. Though we still completely adore and respect each other, we are not a couple anymore. There was no infidelity, toxic behavior or drama."

The couple promised their followers that they still had each other’s love, care, and respect, putting co-parenting Hazel at the core of their interactions. Their love was over, but they accepted what had happened.

Monét and Gaines went on to add how they needed to focus on personal growth embarking on separate journeys to be the best versions for their daughter, Hazel. They wrote, "It simply didn't work out and that's okay. We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family. We have an incredible daughter to raise for life and that is undoubtedly our number 1 priority forever."

Meanwhile, similarly, Stormzy and Maya Jama had informed their fans via social media about their breakup in July. The couple in their 30s previously dated between 2014 and 2019 and went back together in 2022. They said in their joint statement that they made every effort to rekindle their relationship but in the end, it did not work out.

