Nicole Kidman Reveals How She Reacted After Learning Babygirl Is Title Of Her Upcoming Film

Nicole Kidman, who is all over the internet for her upcoming venture Babygirl, recently spoke about the film and her reaction to the title of the same. It's safe to say that she falls in the category of people who loved the name of the film.

While conversing with Deadline, Kidman expressed her reaction to her latest film’s name, stating, “I love the title. So, I was like, ‘Oh! I’d like to be a Babygirl!'”

The actress further stated that when she went through the project's script, she was entirely “sort of hypnotized” by its modern look at the “sexuality” of women but also just the “desire” and who they are in an authentic manner as individuals and where they are loved for who they are.

The Big Little Lies star added that Babygirl seemed to have lighted some sense of “fire and liberation” in people, which is what the movie is about.

One thing is for sure: the movie has truly ignited discussion about the same among netizens. Additionally, it is also being recognized during prestigious international events.

As per the publication, Kidman's performance in the same won the Lido’s Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival. The soon-to-be-releasing movie is about a successful, high-powered woman who starts having a steamy affair with an intern.

Apart from Kidman, the venture also stars Harris Dickinson, Antonio Bandera, Anoop Desai, Sophie Wilde, Izabel Mar, Ester Rose McGregor, Vaughan Reilly, Christopher Mormando, Gaite Jansen, John Centiempo, Dolly Wells, Victor Slezak, Leslie Silva, Gabriela Torres, Bartley Booze, Robert P. Farrior, Maxwell Whittington-Cooker, and many more.

This highly anticipated A24 film, directed by Halina Reijn, Babygirl, is slated to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Talks About His Mother's 'Belief' at Diana Award Ceremony; Says She Continues to 'Inspire' Him