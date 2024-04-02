iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Ludacris Explains Why His Wife And Kids Missed His Hosting Gig

Ludacris, the acclaimed rapper, actor hosted the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. For Ludacris, this was his first time hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards, but he’s no stranger to the stage. Having previously hosted the Billboard Music Awards from 2016 to 2017, he’s fully aware of the audience and brought the house down again with his comedic flair.

Ludacris was one of several performers at the awards show. He shared the stage with Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more. His latest set comes months after he appeared at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show with Usher, and wrapped up his time on Janet Jackson's Together Again Tour. It also comes amid his upcoming album, which he's been working on outside of his multiple films and forthcoming TV shows.

Ludacris revealed why his family wasn't present in the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ludacris walked the red carpet of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards by himself on Monday, 1st April 1 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Ludacris is hosted the awards show, but he says his wife Eudoxie and their kids will not be in attendance.

“Because it’s Easter, my family had plans to be elsewhere, so unfortunately they won’t be with me this particular timeframe,” Ludacris told PEOPLE ahead of the show.

Ludacris also teased his performance and whether it would include new music. "Man, we’re going to get classics for now, just because when it comes to iHeart, you only have a certain amount of time, so you want to hit them with the hits and make sure you leave them wanting more,” he said.

Exploring the career of Ludacris

Ludacris is an American rapper and actor. Born in Champaign, Illinois, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia, at age nine, where he first began rapping. Starting out with a brief stint as a DJ, he formed his own record label, Disturbing tha Peace in the late 1990s, closing the decade with his debut album Incognegro (1999). The album was re-released as his major label debut, Back for the First Time (2000) upon signing with Def Jam Recordings. Its singles, Southern Hospitality and What's Your Fantasy, became top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In the following years, Ludacris released the albums Word of Mouf (2001), Chicken-n-Beer (2003) and The Red Light District (2004), each receiving multi-platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). His fifth and sixth albums, Release Therapy (2006) and Theater of the Mind (2008), explored more serious subject matter than its predecessors.

His seventh album, Battle of the Sexes (2010) featured a return to the more lighthearted tone of his previous albums. Throughout his career, Ludacris scored two number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 as a lead artist, Stand Up and Money Maker, in addition to three chart-topping singles on the chart as a guest performer with Usher's Yeah! in 2004, Fergie's Glamorous in 2007, and Taio Cruz's Break Your Heart in 2009. The following year, he was featured on Justin Bieber's single Baby, which became one of the highest-certified singles of all time in the United States.

Ludacris is often cited as one of the first Dirty South rappers to achieve mainstream success in the 21st century. Throughout his career, he has won three Grammy Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critic's Choice Award and an MTV Video Music Award.

Outside of music, he has portrayed the character Tej Parker in the Fast & Furious film series, first appearing in its second film, 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003). His other notable acting roles include Crash (2004), Gamer (2009), and New Year's Eve (2011). In 2021, he created and starred in the children's animated series Karma's World for Netflix.

