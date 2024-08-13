'It's Pretty Awesome': Sandra Bullock Shares A Heartfelt Message For Hoda Kotb As She Turns 60

Actress Sandra Bullock, who turned 60 in July, had some kind and wholesome words for her friend and journalist, Hoda Kotb, as she turned 60 on August 9. The film star shared a video message that seemingly made Kotb emotional.

As per People Magazine, on the Today with Hoda and Jenna's August 12 (Monday) broadcast, the journalist celebrated her 60th birthday. This included a heartfelt video that featured Bullock.

The Bird Box actress started the video by saying that she had multiple humorous and brilliant things prepared for that message for Kotb, which were just going to "slay," but Bullock said she was just "too tired."

She added, "I'm tired because I had to make my way up that mountain before you got there so I could check out the terrain and see what things look like and just get the feel so I can fill you in."

Bullock expressed that it was "weird" as people seemed to want them to be scared of what might appear like when they get there, and it turns out for the actress that it was "pretty damn great." She continued, "It's pretty awesome."

The Miss Congeniality star thanked the Today journalist "for being so incredible to so many people." The actress further mentioned what Kotb does for a living and how she has to "shape-shift" each day, navigating her kind nature even when that is not what's coming her way.

Advertisement

Sandra said that they are all "lucky" to have Kotb and her children in their lives. The Speed Star ended the video by wishing Kotb a happy birthday and expressed her gratefulness for allowing the actress to be in her circle. She stated, "I feel very grateful. And I have your bar set up, up here, so we can look at the view. It's pretty beautiful, but I need you up here. Happy birthday."

After the video ended, Kotb revealed that the reason she had her children, Haley and Hope was because when she was looking for someone who was a mom her age to inspire her, the actress pooped up, and she connected with her to discuss motherhood.

Bullock said to her that it was the “best decision” she ever made, and from that moment forward, she led the way for Kotb to her children. The journalist seemingly appeared emotional as the video message ended.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Obsessed W This Sh-t': Charli XCX Responds To Instagram Speculation About Her Plastic Surgery