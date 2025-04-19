Jacob Elordi Ended Acting Hiatus for Wuthering Heights Director Emerald Fennell: ‘You Can’t Run…’

Jacob Elordi had planned to take a break from acting, but when director Emerald Fennell texted him about her next project, he couldn’t turn it down. The actor revealed to IndieWire that he didn’t even have to audition for the film. “I was really lucky. I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can’t run from that text,” he said.

Elordi previously worked with Fennell on the 2023 film Saltburn, which helped secure his spot in the upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Filming for Wuthering Heights recently wrapped in the United Kingdom. The film is an adaptation of Emily Brontë’s famous novel and is scheduled for release in February 2026. Jacob Elordi takes on the role of Heathcliff, while Margot Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw.

The film explores the intense and complicated relationship between the two lead characters and how it affects their families over time. It is being produced by Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, and will be distributed by Warner Bros.

Elordi shared his thoughts on working with Margot Robbie during the shoot. “She’s incredible in the film; she’s a livewire. I’m so, so excited for people to see it,” he said. “She’s a beautiful actor and she gave so, so much.”

This is one of Robbie’s most anticipated roles following her success in Barbie. The pairing of Robbie and Elordi has already created buzz, with fans eager to see their on-screen chemistry.

Though Elordi had planned a break, 2025 is shaping up to be a packed year for him. He is currently filming Season 3 of HBO’s Euphoria and also stars in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming film Frankenstein, which is set to release later this year. Robbie, meanwhile, stars opposite Colin Farrell in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which is scheduled to premiere in September.

