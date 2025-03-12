Jay-Z’s Accuser Caught Admitting Assault Claims Were False on Tape; Reveals Attorney Forced Her: REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of rape and sexual assault.

A woman who once accused Jay-Z, aka, Shawn Carter of raping her at age 13 has been caught on video admitting the assault never occurred. She claimed her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, coerced her into suing.

The accuser, known only as Jane Doe, sued in December 2024, alleging the rapper raped her following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. But a recording of her, which was obtained by ABC News, has her saying Carter attended the party but did not engage in any sexual activity with her.

The recording was done by private investigators, who were not associated with Carter's legal team when they visited the woman's Alabama residence. On the tape, Jane Doe is reportedly saying that lawyer Tony Buzbee urged her to sue the Roc Nation founder alongside Sean Diddy Combs — something Buzbee vehemently denied.

According to TMZ, he gave ABC News his own tape, where he questioned Jane Doe about the retraction, and she said she never recanted her initial accusations.

Buzbee reportedly remained his client's defender. In a release to ABC News, he termed the recording "a fraud" and accused the investigators of harassing and bamboozling Jane Doe. He maintained that she insisted on her position that Jay-Z attacked her, claiming she never wavered on that aspect.

Tony Buzbee told TMZ, "The tape is a fraud. They tormented and harassed and tricked that poor woman and took what she said out of context and secretly recorded her. She stands by her claim that Jay-Z assaulted her. She has never wavered on that point once."

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, reacted to the news, saying his client is optimistic that this will put an end to what he characterized as a painful, fictitious narrative. In February 2025, the case against the rapper was dropped.

"Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere," the Empire State of Mind rapper stated at the time, adding, "The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims."

Jay-Z had sued both Jane Doe and Tony Buzbee for defamation.

