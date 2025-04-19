Jelly Roll Reveals He Accidentally Pooped on Stage, Thought 'It Was All Air' Until It Wasn't

Country music star Jelly Roll, famous for raw candor and chart-topping hits such as I Am Not Okay, Save Me, and more, shared a hilarious truth during a recent appearance on a talk show, revealing a not-so-remotely forgotten moment on stage.

Roll's TMI (too much information) reached the April 17 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where he opened up about what he described as his most humiliating experience: accidentally crapping his pants on stage.

Advertisement

He said, “I pooped myself one time. I did, I’m sorry.” Laughing with Hudson and another guest, Luke Bryan, he remembered thinking the moment would come and go quietly.

"I was sure it was all air," he confessed, before too late realizing that it wasn't. The reaction of the audience immediately changed, he explained, from energetic to shocked. "I'm so sorry. I watched this crowd go from loving me to just being completely out," he added.

Apart from being hilariously honest in his interviews, Jelly Roll has continued to speak out regarding his emotional demons. In a sit-down interview with E! News earlier this year, he was candid about moments when he was unfocused or discouraged.

It is the people he meets at juvenile centers, rehab facilities, and prisons that keep him going, he reported, who talk to him about their sobriety stories, loss, and resilience.

"The things that motivate me and keep me going are the people I have met along the way across the juveniles and rehab centers, or prisons. The people that come up to me and bravely share their sobriety date, or a story of something that they’ve dealt with, or someone they’ve lost," he stated.

Advertisement

Jelly Roll is now all set to headline the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025.

ALSO READ: Jelly Roll Hopes to End Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's Long-Standing Beef: 'One Day, Eventually'