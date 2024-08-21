A Look Back At 5 Quotes Jennifer Lopez Shared On Love And Relationships Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their two-decade-old romance in 2021, it captured the hearts of all those who believe true love is never truly lost. However, few could have anticipated that Bennifer 2.0 would come to an end just a few years later.

On August 20, the second anniversary of their traditional wedding in Georgia—following their spontaneous elopement in Las Vegas in July 2022—Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.

Though we believe both will emerge stronger from this chapter in their lives, we’re reflecting on five quotes about love from JLo, who reportedly sought legal separation after feeling unsupported by Affleck in her efforts to mend their relationship.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Divorce: Source Says JLo Is Heartbroken But Ready To 'Move On' As Latter Didn't Show Interest In Saving Marriage

5. Jennifer Lopez learned from past mistakes—can she do it again?

While promoting her film Marry Me in February 2022, JLo addressed her renewed romance with Ben Affleck, saying she had learned from the past like everyone else and hoped to do things better the second time. “I don’t beat myself up over ‘I wish I had done things differently’ or ‘Did I do too much?’” Lopez said at the time, adding that she did what she did with Affleck in the past, and he did what he did.

For her well-being, we hope Lopez reflects on her own words from just over two years ago and continues to move forward in life. Whether separated or not, we also hope Ben takes inspiration from his soon-to-be ex-wife’s wisdom.

Advertisement

4. Lopez felt the stars aligned for her reunion with Affleck

This February, Lopez appeared on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Radio show. During the podcast, she promoted her latest album, reportedly inspired by her renewed romance with Affleck, and discussed the importance of timing and knowing oneself for a relationship to work. “I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in life], and for whatever reasons, we needed to grow and do other things,” she said. “We both went off and had children with other people and other relationships, but in my mind, I kind of had it like, ‘Oh, that was kind of the one,’” the All I Have singer added.

After several years, Lopez felt the universe presented her with a second chance at falling in love with Affleck. She noted that neither she nor the actor could quite grasp the serendipity of it all because it wasn’t something they had planned. “But when we reconnected, it was almost instant, and we just knew.”

Advertisement

3. Lopez once said she believed love rules all

“I honestly believe that love rules all,” the Shotgun Wedding actress told People in October 2022. “Love always conquers everything—relationships, kids, work, work relationships. It’s all about how loving, open, and accepting you can be.”

Lopez expressed her hope to teach her kids that real love exists and that some things can actually be forever. However, she also acknowledged that these forever things will not always be linear and will come with their own set of challenges.

2. Thriving after breakups is an art she has mastered

In her 2014 book, True Love, Lopez opened up about love and heartbreak and their impact on her as both an individual and an artist. By the time the book was published, not only had the singer endured the 2004 breakup with Affleck, but she was also concluding her marriage to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Emme and Max, 16.

Advertisement

“As painful as some of the past year’s changes have been, they will ultimately lead to a better place,” Lopez wrote. “The adversity you come across in life may cause pain, but with pain comes growth and the opportunity to rise to the occasion as your strongest, best self,” she further noted.

1. Nobody can save you but you

After Affleck and Lopez postponed their planned September 2003 wedding and eventually called off their engagement in January 2004, Lopez wasn’t single for long. Six months later, she was married to Marc Anthony, and the couple remained married until 2014.

In November 2014, while discussing her rushed relationship with the singer, Lopez told Today’s Maria Shriver that she entered into a relationship with Anthony because he was an encouraging presence in her life amid her “first big heartbreak” with Affleck. Lopez expressed that she now understands and wants everyone to know that “nobody can save you or heal you. Only you can do that.”

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck: A Look Back at Her Relationships and Marriages