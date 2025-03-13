Jennifer Lopez Remains 'Unbothered' by Ben Affleck’s Cozy Moments with Jennifer Garner Despite Rumors; REPORT

Amid reports that Jennifer Lopez is upset with Ben Affleck's growing proximity with Jennifer Garner, another assertion comes along that the pop star is allegedly unbothered by them. The speculation of her disapproval sparked when pictures of the former couple came out from their son Samuel’s birthday celebration.

A source told People that Lopez is not upset about the pictures and understands the situation. "She isn’t bothered at all. Jennifer Garner knows what it is and what it isn’t, and people are reading too much into it," the source said. The insider also revealed that there is no bad blood between the two Jennifers, adding, "They admire each other and co-parent well"

These reports are coming after one insider claimed that there was a feud between the two over Ben's relationship with Garner. Page Six reported that Lopez was 'furious' over Affleck spending more time with Garner. A source had claimed the singer was unhappy with how often Affleck and Garner were seen together, especially after their divorce was finalized in January 2025. However, a different insider now insists Lopez is not concerned.

At the same time, Jennifer Lopez is currently focusing on her career. The actress is busy filming her Netflix movie Office Romance and reportedly has little interest in media reports about her ex.

On the other side, Ben Affleck seems to be meeting Garner a lot. Despite ongoing rumors, sources maintain there is no drama between Lopez, Affleck, and Garner. Those close to the situation insist the trio is maintaining a friendly and harmonious relationship.

An insider explained that Affleck and Garner have been on good terms for a while now and enjoy spending time together, especially when their children are involved. While Affleck appears to be particularly 'giddy' around Garner, those close to them confirm their relationship remains centered on co-parenting and nothing more.

