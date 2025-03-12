Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend John Miller Is Upset Over Her Close Bond With Ben Affleck, Insider Reveals

Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, is allegedly annoyed by recent paparazzi pictures of the star hugging her former husband, Ben Affleck, when they took her kids out at a paintball park in California.

A Page Six insider says that CaliBurger CEO Miller has always been on board with the co-parenting relationship of Garner and Affleck but feels that the latest public scene crossed the boundaries, degrading his own relationship with Garner. Although Miller does not mind a normal reunion of the two actors, he apparently feels the pictures send the wrong message.

The source said, "John knows there’s nothing going on between Jen and Ben, but he doesn’t think those photos are a good look and feels it’s disrespectful to their relationship."

The photos in question, which were taken during their son Samuel's 13th birthday party on March 2, feature Affleck with an arm around Garner's waist as she fired a paintball gun at a target. The two were also observed laughing and getting cozy throughout.

Miller, 47, allegedly presented Garner with an ultimatum, saying he doesn't want to see such moments again—or he might rethink their relationship. The source said Miller "gave Jen an ultimatum," adding, "He doesn’t want to see anything like that again or he has no choice but to walk away."

The insider says Miller has become increasingly uneasy with the exes' close friendship, especially as they've become more reliant on one another in recent months. Though he recognizes their history and co-parenting alliance, he reportedly feels like a third wheel.

Miller, as per the insider, "knows Ben and Jen have been leaning on each other more than ever lately and have a really close relationship. Their growing bond is getting to be a bit much when Ben spends all the holidays with them, like Christmas and Thanksgiving. John feels like a third wheel."

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck share Violet, 19, Samuel, 13, and Seraphina, 16. The pair got divorced in 2018 and Affleck went on to revive his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, whom he divorced last year after two years of marriage.