Jennifer Lopez is ‘Furious’ Over Ex Ben Affleck Spending Time With Jennifer Garner; ‘Salt in the Wound’

Jennifer Lopez is not okay with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s closeness! A source told Page Six that the Atlas actress is not comfortable “constantly” seeing pictures of Affleck hanging out with his ex-wife, Garner.

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2025. And amid Affleck’s house being occupied for an FBI investigation related to the Palisades Wildfires, the actor has been spending time with Garner and their kids.

The Electra actress and Affleck have been amicably co-parenting their three kids — Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12 — since they split in 2018. The former couple have been making headlines over their recent spotting, much to Lopez’s dislike.

The source claimed that Affleck’s friendly pictures with his first ex-wife have been like “salt in the wound” for the On The Floor hitmaker. They recently took their family for a paintball outing in Los Angeles, where he was captured embracing Garner.

Lopez is reportedly “furious,” and the situation has been messing with her head, according to the source. However, another source claimed that reuniting with Affleck is the last thing on the Daredevil actress’s mind.

She is allegedly focused on her upcoming Netflix movie, Office Romance. The source alleged that she’s probably not aware of what media outlets have been reporting as she’s consumed with her work. “She has been fully concentrating on her life, her growth, and her happiness,” the source added.

However, this might not be the case for Affleck. A source told People magazine that the actor-producer always enjoyed spending time with the mother of his children, but lately, he’s been extra “giddy” and affectionate towards her.

As for Garner, she simply enjoys spending time with her ex-husband. In January, a source told Page Six that the former flames have been spending more time together than “ever” since his divorce from Lopez.