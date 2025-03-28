Jennifer Lopez Reunites with Edward James Olmos in New Netflix Rom-Com 28 Years After Selena

Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos are working together again nearly three decades after Selena. On Thursday, March 27, Lopez shared on Instagram that Olmos has joined her upcoming Netflix rom-com Office Romance.

“From Selena to now, this journey has come full circle,” Lopez wrote. “We’re thrilled to welcome the incredible Edward James Olmos to Office Romance!” The post, also shared by Netflix Latinoamérica and Netflix in Spanglish, featured a then-and-now photo of the two actors embracing, first in Selena and then on the set of Office Romance.

Jennifer Lopez starred in the 1997 biopic Selena, based on the life of Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. Selena was tragically killed at 23 by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, in March 1995. Olmos played Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, in the film.

On the 25th anniversary of Selena in March 2022, Lopez reflected on its impact. “What a very special day,” she wrote on Instagram. “Today we celebrate and honor Selena’s legacy and music.” She added, “Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. I’ll never forget this time in my life.”

In an unexpected coincidence, Saldívar was denied parole on March 27, the same day Lopez announced Olmos’ casting in Office Romance.

Lopez will not only star in Office Romance but also serve as a producer alongside her longtime manager, Benny Medina. The film was first announced by Deadline in September 2024.

Advertisement

Lopez, who has recently starred in Netflix films The Mother and Atlas, will be joined by Brett Goldstein, known for Ted Lasso. Goldstein will play her charismatic colleague, sparking a workplace romance. Three Women actress Betty Gilpin is also part of the cast, according to IMDb.