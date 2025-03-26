Jennifer Lopez ‘Yelled’ at Paparazzi For Shoving Camera in Her Kid Emme’s Face at Othello Opening: 'She Went Mama Bear’

Jennifer Lopez will not tolerate paparazzi intrusion when it comes to her kids! The protective mother of two stepped out to attend the black-tie Broadway premiere of Othello with her 17-year-old child, Emme.

A source told Page Six that the On the Floor singer went full "mama bear" after a paparazzo hastily approached her and Emme as they exited the Ethel Barrymore Theater.

The source claimed that a large camera was shoved between them, with the lens intrusively placed in Emme’s face.

According to the source, the Atlas actress “yelled at the guy” for getting too close to her child. “She went mama bear,” the source added.

Despite the media intrusion, Lopez and her teen appeared to have had a wonderful time watching the Shakespearean play.

The Unstoppable actress took to Instagram to gush over the amazing Saturday night experience. The following day, she shared a carousel of pictures from the event, including some featuring Emme. “Othello premiere with the best date ever,” the Grammy winner captioned her post.

However, the paparazzi incident wasn’t the only drama that unfolded that night. TV host and comedian Sherri Shepherd revealed on her eponymous talk show that an anonymous celebrity had confronted her at the Othello premiere.

In the episode that aired on Monday, March 24, the host alleged that someone grabbed her hand, turned her around forcefully, and said, “You’ve been shading me a lot.” Claiming that the celebrity did this in front of everyone, Shepherd declared that nobody has the right to behave that way toward her.

While some speculated that the person in question was Jennifer Lopez, sources told the outlet that the anonymous celebrity was actually actress Nia Long, who has yet to respond to the allegation.

The Othello opening night was a star-studded affair! Celebrities who graced the red carpet included Martha Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson, Tamron Hall, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christine Baranski, and former President Joe Biden alongside former First Lady Jill Biden.