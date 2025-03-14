Ted Lasso Season 4 Confirmed: Jason Sudeikis to Return as the Beloved Football Coach—But with a Twist

After years of teasing, Ted Lasso has officially been renewed for Season 4. The third season ended on a conclusive note, but fans couldn’t get enough of the well-rounded characters and the intriguing yet heartwarming story arcs. The confirmation came straight from the source—Jason Sudeikis, who portrays the title character.

The actor appeared on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, and teased the highly anticipated season. "We're writing Season 4 now. That's the official word,” he said.

Sudeikis also revealed a major twist awaiting fans: the beloved coach, Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), will be coaching a women's football team this time. That’s a first for him, as he previously coached Rebecca Welton's (Hannah Waddingham) ragtag Premier League team, AFC Richmond.

The Season 4 renewal was further confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, which included a statement from the Hall Pass actor. “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to look before we leap,” the statement read.

However, Sudeikis revealed that the folks at AFC Richmond will take the opposite approach—“leap before we look”—indicating that the team will take bold steps, trust their instincts, and embrace uncertainty in the upcoming season. On March 14, the X (Twitter) account of Ted Lasso became active again, confirming the show's renewal.

Advertisement

Although the show centered on a men’s football team, the women have always been front and center. It has treated characters like Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones with the same importance as the male protagonists. It was only a matter of time before Ted Lasso introduced a women’s football team into the mix.

Sudeikis also serves as an executive producer alongside Nobody Wants This creator Jack Burditt, Brendan Hunt (who also played Coach Beard), Toheeb Jimoh, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel.

Meanwhile, Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh will be writing and producing the new season, with Universal Television handling the production.

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are available to stream on Prime Video.