Jeremy Renner Regrets His ‘Momentary Slip of Mind’ That Caused Tragic Snowplow Accident; DEETS

Jeremy Renner reflected upon his life-changing snowplow accident. In one of the excerpts from the Marvel star’s upcoming memoir, which was published in The Times of London newspaper, Renner revealed that he regrets the tiny but monumental slip of his mind, which caused him to get severely injured in the accident that took place on January 1, 2023. The Hawkeye star and his nephew had stepped out to clear the snow.

Advertisement

As Renner was driving the vehicle, he sensed his nephew was in danger of getting crushed. While he saved the latter, the actor himself was caught in the fatal accident, suffering from multiple fractures.

In his memoir piece, the MCU star revealed, “‘Before exiting the driver’s cab!—Apply parking brake,’ the manual says. But I didn’t engage the parking brake or disengage the steel tracks. In that moment—an innocent, critical, life-changing moment—that tiny but monumental slip of the mind would change the course of my life forever.”

He further added, “My feet lost their grip on the moving tracks, and I never made it to the cab. I lurched violently forward, out of control. In that split second, I was catapulted off the spinning metal tracks, arms flailing. I arced over the front of the tracks, propelled forward, down onto the hard-packed ice, where my head hit the ground hard and instantly gashed open.”

Advertisement

The actor further claimed that he felt the steel machinery running through his body, crushing the bones. He went on to share the details of the horrifying injuries he had suffered from the accident, but thanked the paramedics for life-saving care.

Fortunately, the actor was able to get back on his feet and returned to work by appearing in season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown. Jeremy Renner is also set to appear in the upcoming installment of the Knives Out saga, alongside Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, and Andrew Scott.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Renner to Reprise His Role as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Following Paramount Renewal; Details Inside