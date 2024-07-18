Joe Manganiello And Caitlin O'Connor Discussed Family Plans After Sofía Vergara's Divorce Claims: Source

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor were reportedly forced to have a conversation about kids after Sofía Vergara’s El País interview in January. Vergara, who was married to Manganiello for seven years before their split in 2023 told the outlet that her marriage broke because she and her husband were not on the same page when it came to expanding their family.

The Modern Family actress, who shares son Manolo, 32, with her high school sweetheart, explained that she didn't want any more kids because of her age, while Manganiello, who was younger than her, desired kids of his own.

People, citing a source, now reports that the actress’ comments compelled the True Blood alum, 47, and his current partner, O’Connor, 34, to have a heart-to-heart about their future early on in their relationship.

“Joe and Caitlin have a good partnership,” a source close to the couple told the aforementioned publication. “The kids conversation has been something that Joe and Caitlin have both had to navigate now because of Sofía’s statements, which make it seem like Joe is only in the relationship to have kids and that he is with Caitlin because she's of childbearing years.” The tipster noted to People that the Two and a Half Men actress isn't someone who'd appreciate that kind of relationship.

Manganiello, for his part, also addressed Vergara’s comments in a recent interview given to Men’s Journal. He disputed his ex-wife’s claims of differing opinions on family expansion being the cause of their divorce. According to the Magic Mike actor, the former couple separated simply because they “grew apart.”

He also expressed his frustration over being painted as a man having a midlife crisis and turning to Vergara with unwarranted demands while knowing full well what implications it could have on her body and her overall health. “That’s never who I was,” he noted.

“The El País interview is simply not true,” the People insider added while doubling down on Manganiello’s previous claims that the couple did try for a baby at the beginning of their relationship but it did not happen.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara divorce

In July 2023, Vergara and Manganiello in a joint statement, informed their fans and followers that they have decided to go their separate ways after seven years of marriage. The duo asked for privacy at the time.

Manganiello was the one to initiate the divorce filing citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage per court documents accessed by multiple media outlets. He listed their date of separation as July 2.

Following their split, Manganiello and Vergara have both moved on in their life. While the actor is dating O’Connor, Vergara is in a low-key relationship with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

