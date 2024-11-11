Joey Fatone Praises Justin Timberlake As he Attends His Orlando Concert

Nothing can be more nostalgic than seeing NSYNC members reunite at the same concert arena. Joey Fatone attended Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour concert in Orlando, during which Fatone live-streamed, showing off his ex-bandmate performance and also giving us a mini backstage sneak peek.

He posted that clip on his Instagram feed. In the video, we can see Timberlake singing, Mirrors song. Fatone then gave a shoutout to the Cry Me A River singer’s manager, who also managed NSYNC, Johnny Wright. He said, “Johnny on the spot! We’re live, baby!”

Fatone said he had to go and exited the concert venue. He exited through the backstage area, where we got to see a rare sight of what unfolds behind the scenes at a show. Fatone praised his former bandmate in the caption and wrote, “My brother did an amazing show tonight. Proud of you @justintimberlake.”

However, this wasn't the only significant incident at the singer’s concerts. Timberlake’s latest tour has had many memorable events, including the time he gave a shoutout to his wife, Jessica Biel during their anniversary.

During the singer’s show in Montreal, which was attended by the actress, on October 4, he mentioned that it was a very special evening for him. The Friends With Benefits star said that his wife was there that night and it was their 12th anniversary.

Later on, the singer also talked about her presence in the crowd and quipped, “So be nice to her, Montreal, because she's sharing me with all of you tonight.” He expressed that he loved her. For the unversed, the pair walked down the aisle on October 19, 2012, in Southern Italy, and share two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

The fans may get another memorable event to witness as there is a possibility of an NSYNC reunion. During the 90s Con, held in September, Fatone, spoke with People magazine and talked about a potential reunion of the band. He said that they have not had a discussion yet given the busy schedule of each band member.

He then continued by expressing his hope that at some point when Timberlake concludes his tour, they will sit down and figure out what they would be doing.

He shared that he would love to have that discussion where it’s a “yes or no.” Fatone continued, “Just tell me so we can move on with our lives. Either say we had a good run and be done with it, or see what we can do.”

