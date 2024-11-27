John Amos Gets Grand Sendoff As Celebrities Join His Family To Pay Emotional Memorial Service

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

John Amos did own people’s hearts, and it shows, as a lot of celebrities came together, joining hands with his family to pay the late actor a grand sendoff.

The star, who is widely known for his part in Good Times, was remembered by his family on November 23, 2024. They were joined by John Amos’ friends and celebrities for the tribute that was held in East Orange, NJ.

This grand tribute, which was also a memorial service, saw performances from some of the really big names, such as R&B artist Monifah, along with gospel singer Karen Poole, as well as platinum producer Tone "TL" Cross.

With that, Ralph Carter and BernNaddette Stanis, who happen to be the castmates of John Amos, were the ones among the speakers at the event.

Meanwhile, basketball Hall of Famer Violet Palmer, The Roots rapper Rahzel, and Grammy-winning artist Lauryn Hill were celebrities seen in attendance, as per TMZ.

The report also suggests that AJ Calloway hosted the memorial service.

Talking to the outlet, the daughter, Shannon of The Players Club actor, stated, "The Mayor of East Orange gave my dad a proclamation.”

She further went on to add that the mayor had even announced his plans to name the East Orange High School’s football field as well as a street after John Amos “in his honor."

The actor who was seen alongside Eddie Murphy in the 1988 comedy, Coming to America, passed away back in August 2024.

The Last Rifleman actor had reportedly passed away as a result of congestive heart failure.

However, a few reports even suggested that following the passing away of John Amos, his daughter, Shannon, claimed that she did not have any idea about her father’s death until October.

Per her claims, she only came across the devastating news when her brother K.C. Amos announced it in the media.

Both the siblings Shannon and K.C. have been in an estranged relationship, as the sister had reportedly accused her brother of elder abuse while he was taking care of their father.

This allegation was, however, dismissed by both K.C. and John Amos.

During the memorial service, both Shannon and K.C. came together.

