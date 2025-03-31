Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Legal War Gets New Documentary A Hollywood Feud, Set to Premiere on Discovery+

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama has become one of the most popular subjects in documentaries lately.

Recently, ITN Productions unveiled He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni, set to arrive on Channel 5. Now Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. and Ireland has announced their own docuseries on the It Ends With Us legal battle, which is headed to Discovery+.

Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud, created by Optomen, will examine the ongoing legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, whose cross-suits have dominated Hollywood lately. It will delve into the ongoing courtroom war that has consumed Tinseltown and incited fierce public scrutiny.

The show guarantees a thorough analysis of what led up to the upcoming court battles characterized by competing accounts and impassioned claims, resulting from their work together on It Ends With Us.

The new shows are part of Warner Bros. Discovery's upcoming unscripted programming slate comprising more than 50 hours of new content. Warner Bros. Discovery Vice President of Commissioning, Charlotte Reid, welcomed the slate, highlighting the return of 'well-loved formats' and the entry of new talent and concepts.

"We're excited to announce over 50 hours of content, both bringing back and building on some of our well-loved formats, like 'vs,' and introducing new talent and new ideas to our platforms," stated Reid.

Advertisement

Blake Lively has charged Baldoni with professional misconduct on set and retaliatory behavior in a court filing. In turn, Justin Baldoni sued her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation. Recently, Reynolds and Lively both separately filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni's lawsuit of USD 400 million.

The Gossip Girl alum went as far as calling it malicious and baseless. Her lawyers, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, stated to Page Six, "California law now expressly prohibits suing victims who make the decision to speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation, whether in a lawsuit or the press."

Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud seeks to show viewers an in-depth examination of the legal war that has captivated fans across the globe. Viewers can watch it on Discovery+ upon release.