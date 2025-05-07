Justin Bieber Says He 'Wants' Wife Hailey Bieber Following His Met Gala Absence And Swirling Divorce Rumors

Hailey Bieber made a solo appearance at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night, walking the red carpet without her husband, Justin Bieber. She attended the event alongside her longtime friend and fellow model, Kendall Jenner. The appearance marked a shift for the couple, who had previously attended the Met Gala together, including their joint red carpet moment in 2021.

While Hailey was at the high-profile event in New York City, Justin Bieber chose a more low-key day. According to social media posts and reports, he spent Monday golfing and watching the Toronto Maple Leafs compete in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite missing the event, Justin made it clear he was still showing love and support for Hailey.

On Tuesday, a day after the Met Gala, Justin took to Instagram to show his love for his wife. He shared a few photos of Hailey from the night and added a short but clear message: “I see it I like it and I want it.”

Justin’s recent post also comes after he spoke out against rumors surrounding his personal life and relationship. On April 24, he shared a message on Instagram Stories calling out what he described as false claims. “They treat me like [expletive] out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me,” he wrote.

He said it helps him avoid feeling superior to those who are mean and hurtful. Justin added that while his instinct is to think he wouldn’t gossip or spread lies about someone, he admits there are other things he has done he’s not proud of.

In the same post, Justin also addressed the public’s perception of his relationship with Hailey Bieber. “Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy,” he said. “It’s really up for us, and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it. I don’t blame em. Hailey and I are the Jones’s that are impossible to keep up with.”

