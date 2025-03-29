Kanye West, Andrew Tate Talked About ‘Suffering and Betrayals’ on Day Kim Kardashian Cut Short North’s Visit Amid News of Latter Visiting

Trigger Warning: Mention of sexual assault and rape.

Kanye West and controversial internet personality Andrew Tate recently met each other when Kim Kardashian interrupted daughter North's visit to see her father, West. The two reportedly met face-to-face in Los Angeles during a recording session for a podcast.

Kim Kardashian cut short their daughter North's trip to spend time with her rapper father. The March 10 encounter saw Tate's brother, Tristan Tate, also join them, sources told TMZ, and it took many hours.

The meeting has fueled a lot of controversy because Tate has continued to face legal issues. The Tate brothers were arrested in Romania on charges of rape, and human trafficking, amongst others.

On the podcast, Andrew, Tristan, and West were talking about their adversity and betrayals in achieving their success, said Tate's lawyer, Joseph McBride, via tweet on March 11.

McBride posted on X, "Last night, I sat on a couch and watched Andrew, Tristan, and @kanyewest talk for hours about the suffering and betrayals they've endured for achieving greatness on their own terms."

Around the same time, Andrew's ex-girlfriend Bri Stern accused him on Instagram of assault, saying that she had been previously threatened with death by him. She also claimed that she was physically assaulted shortly after the recording had taken place.

McBride brushed aside Stern's allegations, comparing Tate's case to that of former US President Donald Trump's court cases, maintaining Tate didn't do anything wrong. He wrote on X, "CRY ME A RIVER Once upon a time Donald Trump was public enemy #1, even though he did nothing wrong."

He added, "That title now belongs to [Andrew], who will never apologize because he's done nothing wrong. To those who have Tate Derangement Syndrome, your meltdowns are hilarious."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has yet to publicly respond to custody battle rumors against ex-husband Kanye West regarding their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The reality TV star has had a contentious relationship with West regarding parenting choices since their breakup.

Most recently, Kardashian complained about a song by Ye, which featured their daughter North, with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who also has sex trafficking allegations against him.