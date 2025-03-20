Kim Kardashian Abruptly Ends North West’s Visit at Kanye West’s House Over Andrew Tate’s Arrival? Find Out What Happened

Trigger Warning: Mention of sexual assault and rape.

Kim Kardashian cuts daughter North West's visit to dad Kanye short after hearing Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, were on their way to the same location.

Kardashian ended North's visit with Kanye last week after hearing from security guards that controversial individuals Andrew and Tristan Tate were on their way, TMZ reports.

The outlet's sources reported that Kim was alerted by security guards during the visit by North that the Tates were heading in their direction. Fearing for her daughter's safety, Kim ended the visit immediately, making sure that North departed before they got there.

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who have built a reputation for themselves as incendiary figures on the internet, were detained in Romania in 2022 for allegedly constituting a criminal group. Andrew is also being accused of rape. They are also individually included in U.S. and U.K. sexual assault lawsuits, although they have not been found guilty yet.

Kanye's recent allegations against Kim, such as that she's taking advantage of their children and sex trafficking, have been received with doubt by those around her. It is ironic to many, considering his public actions, such as often showing up with Bianca Censori in provocative clothing and his tendency to wear clothes with Nazi imagery.

Kanye also recently released a song against Kim's wishes during the weekend featuring his daughter alongside Sean Diddy Combs, who is in jail on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and illegal transportation for prostitution, thus reigniting drama. However, Diddy is reportedly displeased after learning that a dialogue with Kanye was secretly taped and used in the track without his consent.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is now said to be considering her legal options, including seeking a modification to their custody agreement. Sources indicate that she might seek the court's removal of Kanye West's joint legal custody of the four children.