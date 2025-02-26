Kanye West Shuts Down Rumors of Ties to Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker Feud

Kanye West clarified his involvement in the Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker beef and stated that AI was deployed for his alleged verse on a diss track.

West took to his Instagram Stories to state that any verse in which his voice appeared on Bhad Bhabie's new diss track was made using artificial intelligence. He also explained that he did not know about the situation and had only been contacted about the clearance of a music sample.

The drama started after Bhad Bhabie, 21, dropped Ms. Whitman, her follow-up diss against 19-year-old Alabama Barker, who is the daughter of Travis Barker and stepdaughter to Kourtney Kardashian. The record heavily samples West and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 1 album track CARNIVAL. The sample led to people speculating that West must have blessed the record.

In his post, the rapper began, "I'm not in the middle of none of this AI beef; people throwing my voice on things—the whole Carnival sample..."

Ye continued, "I just talked to Travis Barker, I would never be in the middle. I don’t even know what’s going on. I just got sent a song and asked to clear the sample."

Adding to the rumors, Bhad Bhabie went on to post a clip on Instagram Live, with what sounded like West's voice rapping along with the same beat. However, because the audio quality was poor, the words on the recording were unclear. West has since denied the allegations, and it is now clear that AI technology could have been utilized to mimic his voice, something that is becoming increasingly popular among music companies.

West further explained that the only reason he usually clears samples is because of multiple obstacles he has faced in such matters. West added, "Everything has been very difficult for me. So, if anybody asked me for something, I always clear it but I'm not cool with being put in the middle of all of this at all."

He firmly concluded his video stating, "Any verse would be going viral using my voice and all that... it's like... I didn't do it."

While Kanye West has kept himself away from this feud, his recent incendiary tweets have offered enough drama to his plate. In the meantime, the feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.