Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Parenting Struggles as All 3 Kids Fall Sick Amid Chris Pratt’s The Electric State Promotions

Katherine Schwarzenegger is handling a tough parenting phase as all three of her young children battle health issues. While her husband, Chris Pratt, is busy promoting The Electric State, Schwarzenegger took to Instagram to share the chaos at home.

"I'd like to know what's going on with 2025," she said in a video. "We have all the kids with viruses in the house. And, my daughter Eloise just broke her wrist, so we're thriving over here." Despite the challenges, she found a bright spot, adding, "Luckily, I have the calmest [baby] ever, so that's a huge win."

The couple shares three children, Lyla, 4, Eloise, 2, and Ford, who was born in November 2024. Katherine Schwarzenegger, a children's book author, has been open about her experiences as a mother, often sharing insights into her daily life.

Schwarzenegger posted a video showing how she wraps her newborn in a baby carrier to manage parenting duties more efficiently.

"Get ready with me to wrap my newborn," she captioned the post. "This little guy loves being close, and the @sollybaby wrap has been a lifesaver for wearing around the house, especially with two busy big sisters running around!"

She has also been vocal about her breastfeeding journey, revealing that attending The Electric State premiere was the first time she had been away from her newborn.

"So proud of you @prattprattpratt, this movie is electric!! Got all dressed up for a date night out and got headed out just in time to pump on the way home! Glamorous part of motherhood," she shared.

Chris Pratt has recognized Schwarzenegger’s dedication as a mother, especially while managing three children at home. In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he mentioned that their newborn, Ford, was a very calm baby.

He added that while Ford slept through the night, he himself got a full night’s sleep, but Schwarzenegger was up every few hours due to breastfeeding.

Pratt, who is also a father to 12-year-old Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris, has spoken to Variety about fatherhood. He said that although he had done many exciting things as an actor, none of it compared to the experience of being a father.