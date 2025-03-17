How Similar Are Chris Pratt's Characters in The Electric State and Guardians of the Galaxy? Actor Reveals, 'Sense of Nostalgia For...'

Chris Pratt has once again mesmerized his followers with his performance in the Russo Brothers-directed film The Electric State. In this film, the Garfield: The Movie voice actor plays the role of a war veteran and smuggler, Keats, a character that, according to Pratt, shares some similarities with his Marvel Studios character, Star-Lord.

"They're both products of the same era, so there's a similarity in the sense of nostalgia for a time that's bygone," said the Moneyball actor. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he further explained that although his recent role takes place in an alternate version of reality in The Electric State, it is set in the '90s. In contrast, Star-Lord (Peter Quill) has numerous pop culture references from the '80s—elements that shaped him before he left Earth at the age of 13.

Calling Keats from the Netflix film a product of a past era, Chris Pratt highlighted how time and nostalgia connect the two characters he has portrayed.

Talking about other similarities, in The Electric State, Chris Pratt’s character teams up with Millie Bobby Brown’s Michelle, a teenage orphan struggling to survive in a post-war world. He is already friends with a small robot, his bestie Herman, who is voiced by another Marvel Studios actor, Anthony Mackie.

Together, they journey across the American Southwest in search of Michelle’s missing brother. In the recently released movie, they also join forces with a group of robots to save the world.

Does that sound familiar? In Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord also has a small companion—Rocket Raccoon—who has taken in Groot, the last surviving member of his alien race. Alongside the Nova Corps, they team up to protect their galaxy from powerful threats.

The Electric State is now streaming on Netflix.