The Electric State Ending Explained: Is Chris Still Alive? Here’s What the Final Shot of Millie Bobby Brown Starrer REVEALS

Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s latest sci-fi drama, The Electric State!

The Electric State ended on a tragic note, but the final shot suggests that the big sacrifice didn’t go in vain. In the movie, Millie Bobby Brown’s Michele hits the road with a mysterious robot and a wisecracking sidekick, Keats (Chris Pratt), to find her brother, Chris, whom she lost after a devastating war between humans and robots.

Chris is revealed to be an extraordinary child who possessed an intelligence quotient higher than any human. He had been off the radar to protect himself from the evil Ethan Skate (Stanley Tucci). He used a Cosmo to send a signal to his sister, prompting her to go on the manhunt.

The mission was successful as Michele finally located her brother. But before she could have her happy reunion, she pulled the plug on him to save the world from impending doom. She realizes that letting her brother go would free humanity from the addictive technology.

The story concluded on a bitter note with Michelle choosing to serve the greater good at the cost of her brother. However, the final shot indicates that Chris is alive. The Cosmo that he used to contact his sister turned sentient and somehow managed to retain some of Chris's consciousness.

Though not in the flesh, Michele still got a reunion with her brother. When she virtually meets him through the neurocaster, Chris reveals that the Sentre could make him exist in this form for 100 years because of the symbiotic relationship they share.

Advertisement

Knowing the devastation caused by Sentre, she decides to sacrifice her brother, but in the end, he’s restored. The ending suggested that the Russo brothers didn’t want to be critical of the increasing use of technology and AI. It sends the message that technology alone may not lead to humanity's downfall.

The Electric State is now streaming on Netflix.