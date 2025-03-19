Justin Bieber Shares Nostalgic Update of Wife Hailey Post Disneyland Outing Amid Divorce Rumors

Justin Bieber sparked concern among fans after looking downcast during a visit to Disneyland with his wife, Hailey Bieber, over the weekend. The singer was spotted wearing an all-black outfit with a hoodie featuring phrases like Day Dream and Hope.

Despite being on a VIP tour with Hailey and his friend, singer The Kid Laroi, Justin appeared distant in several photos. One image showed Hailey Bieber animatedly pointing while speaking to him, but he looked away with a somber expression as per Daily Mail.

After the Disneyland visit, Justin Bieber posted a childhood photo of Hailey on Instagram. The picture showed Hailey with a soft smile, wearing what appeared to be a straw hat.

However, the caption drew attention as Justin soundtracked the post with Michael Jackson's Remember The Time, which includes lyrics such as, "Do you remember when we fell in love? We were young and innocent then."

The song continues with, "Do you remember how it all began? It just seemed like heaven, so why did it end?" The lyrics, reflecting on a past romance, left fans wondering if there was a deeper meaning behind his choice.

Justin and Hailey's Disneyland visit included stops at popular rides such as Space Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean as per Daily Mail. The couple reportedly opted for a VIP tour, which costs between USD 500 and USD 700 per hour, according to Disney’s official trip-planning website.

Witnesses at the park saw Justin blending into the crowd with his buzzed haircut and black Mickey Mouse ears, while Hailey stood out in a black leather jacket, white shirt, and Minnie Mouse ears. Despite Justin’s low-key demeanor, Hailey seemed to enjoy the outing, smiling as they walked through the park.

Justin’s Instagram activity after the trip only fueled fan concerns. He posted a series of throwback photos, including a grainy snap of his group at Disneyland and a childhood picture of himself wearing a headband.

In one photo, he smiled while wearing a backward baseball cap, captioning it, “Top bish.” His posts followed an Instagram Story where he wrote about feeling as if he was drowning and unsafe.

Later, he appeared to respond with a more defiant post but did not directly address fans’ concerns. While Justin has yet to clarify his feelings, his recent behavior has left many wondering about his well-being.