Katy Perry Does THIS Immediately After Successful Landing After Space Flight With Gayle King and Five More

Katy Perry, along with the broadcast journalist Gayle King and other women, returns to the Earth after a historic space journey. Soon after stepping down from the space vehicle, the musician touched and kissed the ground as a gesture to show her gratitude for the land.

The flight, manned by Blue Origin, took off at 9 in the morning and lasted in space for nearly eight minutes. The journey also included Jeff Bezos’s fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, traveling 62 miles over the Karman Line, which is officially recognized as the space border. The capsule containing the passengers was suspended from three parachutes and landed several minutes later than the flight.

Ahead of the special space journey, the musician conversed in the CBS interview, where she claimed that the journey would be more about the planet and the people of the planet rather than herself. Elaborating on the statements, the actress-singer shared, “It won’t be about me; it will be about this beautiful Earth. I think from up there, we will think, ‘Oh my God, we have to protect our mother.’”

Days prior to the journey, the Prism crooner posted on her social media platform that she would sing on her way to space. Keeping her word, the musician did sing, but it wasn’t clear in terms of audio in the live stream.

Upon asking, King later clarified that Perry had been crooning to the lyrics of What a Wonderful World.

Meanwhile, Sanchez chose the women who went up in space. In her talks with Elle, Bezos’s fiancée revealed, “All of these women are storytellers in their own right.” She further stated, “They’re going to go up to space and be able to spread what they felt in different ways.”

Before the journey, Gayle King, too, expressed her excitement over heading out of the Earth. She told CBS News, “I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m very nervous but also very excited.”

The journey took place for commercial purposes and to boost the space tourism industry.

