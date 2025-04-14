Katy Perry's T-5 Minutes LOOK Before Space Launch For Blue Origin Project Revealed: 'Love is All You Need'

Katy Perry revealed her space suit ahead of the space launch for Blue Origin Project. The singer posted a clip of herself one hour and 5 minutes before the launch. She was decked in a navy blue space suit, which has a tag with her last name.

The Roar hitmaker and 5 other women, fiancée Lauren Sánchez, CBS presenter Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, are set to launch into space.

“We are the taking up space crew. There are six of us, all women, it’s historical,” Perry said in the video. The singer expressed her excitement and admitted that she never felt as much love as she had felt before flying to space.

“You never know the amount of love you have inside of you until the day you launch,” the Dark Horse singer added. She asked the viewers to tune into the Blue Origin website to witness the launch and landing of the spacecraft.

She also teased a “special reveal” for her fans, aka the Katy cats from “zero gravity.” Earlier, she shared a post of the crew in a separate social media post in honor of International Day of Human Space Flight. “Forever in awe of the Universe and its alignment,” she added.

Jeff Bezos’ space tourism rocket is completely autonomous and doesn’t require pilots and crew to operate the engine manually. The shuttle will ensure a parachute-assisted soft landing while the rocket booster will return to Earth, two miles away from the launch site.

Blue Origin revealed that the last all-women spaceflight was over 60 years ago. That’s when Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to travel to space on a solo mission with the Vostok 6 spacecraft.