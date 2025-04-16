Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Decided to Reveal Daughter Daisy’s Face to the World; Find Out

It wasn't just the space trip that Katy Perry recently did that had her fans amused. The singer even gave the die-hards a look at her daughter, Daisy. For those intrigued, this was the first time that Katy Perry gave the world a look at her young one. However, it was a tough decision for the parents, the Roar singer, and her husband, Orlando Bloom.

Advertisement

As per an insider, who spoke to The Daily Mail, the couple "had long conversations about it, going back and forth on whether they wanted to let their previously sheltered daughter witness the trip."

However, the source also revealed that the parents then thought that this would be a perfect way to introduce their loved one to the world.

As per the source, the couple had even thought of the situation in which something would go wrong that would leave Daisy traumatized. Well, it was Jeff Bezos himself who convinced the parents “that the risk was incredibly low," as per the insider.

Another source maintained that the couple had Daisy witness the space mission of Katy Perry so that she could know that her mother could do anything.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Returns to Earth After Historical Space Trip; Singer’s Daughter Watches in Awe

The insider even claimed that although it was Daisy gaining all the attention, Orlando Bloom was off-camera, as he did not want to “take away from Katy’s moment and he also did not want people to see the fear in his eyes."

Advertisement

For those unversed, Daisy was seen dressed in an astronaut costume on the ground as she witnessed her mother being in space for 11 grand minutes.

On the Blue Origin space mission, The One That Got Away singer was joined by Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, scientist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

ALSO READ: Why Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom Didn’t Return for the Fourth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie