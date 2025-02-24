Ke Huy Quan Made Surprising Appearance in The White Lotus Season 3, Following Tradition of Sneaky Cameos on Show

White Lotus always has something to surprise its audience. From highly intriguing storylines to some really mind-bending sequences, the series this time brought a famous name for a simple and short cameo.

In the latest episode of the aforementioned series’s season 3, Jason Isaacs was seen calling someone. While the episode that aired on February 23, 2025, did not have the face of this caller on the other end, the voice seemed very familiar.

Now, a new report by People suggests that Isaacs’s Timothy Ratliff was on a call with his business partner, who Ke Huy Quan voiced. Yes, as surprising as it may sound, the caller happened to be the actor from Everything Everywhere All at Once. The character that he portrayed was Kenny. After the HBO series’s first episode showed that Timothy was being investigated for a financial crime, he got many answers in the latest episode from his business partner.

Moreover, Ke Huy Quan has not been credited for the role on IMDb, but the representatives of HBO confirmed to the outlet that it was the Oscar winner whose voice was used for the caller and the business partner, Kenny.

"Why's The Wall Street Journal calling me, Kenny?" Timothy asked Kenny in the latest episode of The White Lotus. Kenny replies, "I don't care about the f**ing story. Because 20 agents just raided my f**ing office! F** me. I'm done."

To everyone's interest, this is not the first time that the creator of The White Lotus, Mike White, has brought a big name for a little cameo on the series. Back in season 2, Laura Dern answered the phone as Michale Imperioli's character, Dominic's estranged wife, Abby. Dern was heard berating the Hollywood big shot.

Watch The White Lotus on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT only on HBO.